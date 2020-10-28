NJ-based Toys ‘R’ Us releases hot toy list

It’s getting closer to the holiday season, so New Jersey based Toys R Us has released its list of the toys it expects to be hot this year. Using the name of its iconic mascot, Geoffrey (he’s the giraffe), the list is heavy on tv-based toys, including the Child from The Mandalorian and perennial favorite Blue from Blue’s Clues.

The resuscitated Toys R Us brand opened its first retail store at the Garden State Plaza last year; it has since opened a location in Houston, TX. Its parent company is now Tru Kids.

The top toys that made Geoffrey's Hot Toy List include:

Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse with Wheelchair Accessible Elevator from Mattel

Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush from Just Play

Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Magical Flying Pixie Toy from Spin Master

Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Playset from Mattel

KidiZoom Creator Cam from VTech

LEGO DOTS from LEGO

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower 75969 Building Set from LEGO

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit from

LEGO

Little People Launch & Loop Raceway from Fisher-Price

Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm 1:15 Scale All-Terrain Remote Control Monster

Truck from Spin Master

Nintendo Switch™ Console with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con from Nintendo

Operation Pet Scan Board Game from Hasbro

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle from Spin Master

Peppa Pig Shopping Mall Playset from Jazwares, LLC

Pets Alive Fifi the Flossing Sloth from Zuru

PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ Playset from Just Play

Rainbow High Fashion Dolls from MGA Entertainment

Squeakee The Balloon Dog from Moose Toys

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition from Hasbro

The Animal Interactive Unboxing Toy Truck from Spin Master

Customers can shop the Hot Toys List in person at the Garden State Plaza or online by clicking here.

