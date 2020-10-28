NJ-based Toys ‘R’ Us releases hot toy list
It’s getting closer to the holiday season, so New Jersey based Toys R Us has released its list of the toys it expects to be hot this year. Using the name of its iconic mascot, Geoffrey (he’s the giraffe), the list is heavy on tv-based toys, including the Child from The Mandalorian and perennial favorite Blue from Blue’s Clues.
The resuscitated Toys R Us brand opened its first retail store at the Garden State Plaza last year; it has since opened a location in Houston, TX. Its parent company is now Tru Kids.
- The top toys that made Geoffrey's Hot Toy List include:
- Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse with Wheelchair Accessible Elevator from Mattel
- Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush from Just Play
- Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Magical Flying Pixie Toy from Spin Master
- Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Playset from Mattel
- KidiZoom Creator Cam from VTech
- LEGO DOTS from LEGO
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower 75969 Building Set from LEGO
- LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit from
- LEGO
- Little People Launch & Loop Raceway from Fisher-Price
- Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm 1:15 Scale All-Terrain Remote Control Monster
- Truck from Spin Master
- Nintendo Switch™ Console with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con from Nintendo
- Operation Pet Scan Board Game from Hasbro
- PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle from Spin Master
- Peppa Pig Shopping Mall Playset from Jazwares, LLC
- Pets Alive Fifi the Flossing Sloth from Zuru
- PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ Playset from Just Play
- Rainbow High Fashion Dolls from MGA Entertainment
- Squeakee The Balloon Dog from Moose Toys
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition from Hasbro
- The Animal Interactive Unboxing Toy Truck from Spin Master
Customers can shop the Hot Toys List in person at the Garden State Plaza or online by clicking here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.