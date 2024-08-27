NJ baseball pro Buddy Kennedy called up to play for Phillies
MILLVILLE — New Jersey baseball fans have another reason to watch the Phillies play this week.
Kennedy was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks and played with that team through last season. He then bounced around a bit, heading to the St. Louis Cardinals beforestarting this year with the Detroit Tigers. he was traded to Philadelphia
Read More: NJ teen gets promposal help from baseball pro Bryce Harper
What makes this news extra special — Kennedy's grandfather, Don Money played for the Phillies for roughly four years.
On Monday, Money was excited to see his grandson in a Phils uniform, Kennedy told CBS Philadelphia.
