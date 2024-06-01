NJ baseball fans, am I the only fan who obsesses over this?

Whether you live in North or South Jersey, one of your favorite baseball teams is likely doing well.

Up north you’ve got the Yankees with a 40-19 record. Down south you have the Phillies with a 40-18 record. Both teams have the most wins in baseball with the Phillies sitting with the best record in the sport.

They’re both off to historic starts as they are two of only four teams ever to win 40 games before the month of June.

And yet while all this is happening, I can’t help but say to myself, “This is going to really suck if my Phillies don’t win the World Series.”

The baseball season is the definition of a marathon and not a sprint. You’ve got to be able to find joy in the 162-game grind.

And don’t get me wrong, I do find joy in it. But it’s so hard to enjoy it to its full potential when both of these teams have expectations of winning the World Series. And of course, only one can.

While I’m thrilled the Phillies are off to their best start in franchise history, those bad thoughts continuously creep into my head. What if they collapse? What if they don’t win the World Series? What if they struggle the rest of the year?

I hate that I think like this, but it’s hard not to. Am I the only one? Hopefully, I’m not.

I’d love to just be able to fast-forward to October. And who knows, maybe we’ll be seeing both the Yankees and Phillies playing in the World Series again like it’s 2009. I’m hoping the Phillies get a little revenge.

