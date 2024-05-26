An open letter to recent college graduates in NJ

It’s graduation season, and the real world is getting an influx of new college graduates.

It wasn’t that long ago that I was in that exact spot. Bright-eyed and excited for what was to come, but also nervous too.

So my main message for the new college graduates is this: embrace the nerves and uncertainty you have.

It will help you get out of your comfort zone and flourish in a world that you haven’t been in before.

The real world on the surface is scary. There are no more classes to go to, no more teachers to hold your hand and help you pass a class you might not have deserved to.

With the real world comes real responsibilities. You’ll be judged by your performance, and that performance will dictate your livelihood. How good your performance in your specific profession will be is up to you.

If you’re willing to put in the work, and work hard, the transition will be smooth. But that's up to you. It's easy to half-ass things in college. People will see through that in the real world. Nobody is going to accept work that isn't your best. But if you can leave that behind you in college you'll be on the right track.

But just remember to embrace the ride. Channel your nervous energy into positivity. Think of it like you’re trying something brand new. It’s fun and exciting and you can attain success if you believe in yourself.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

