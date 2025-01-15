NJ bar’s California charity event: Drinks, music & wildfire relief all tonight

From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Bar Bella at Bell Works in Holmdel is doing something to help out with the wildfire tragedy in California. If you stop by during those hours they’re holding Cocktails for California, a fundraiser in which Bar Bella is donating all proceeds to @obklosangeles.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced and many thousands of homes and businesses have been lost in one of the biggest disasters this nation has ever faced.

You can call it a drop in the bucket, but every bit helps. In the spirit of Americans helping Americans say cheers to better times to come and stop by Bar Bella if you’d like to help out.

In the name of supporting California, there’s even going to be a DJ there from 5 to 8 p.m. playing some of the best California-inspired music. Could I make some requests? How about…

California Gurls by Katy Perry

Hotel California by The Eagles

Californication by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Oh, now that I think about it, how about keeping that California theme going with the drinks themselves?

How about a California Hurricane, a California Gold Rush, or a California Dream?

Maybe a Los Angeles Cocktail or an L.A. Riot?

Perhaps a Malibu Sunrise or a Hollywood?

Whatever you order remember all proceeds go to help the people impacted by the wildfires. Bar Bella is at Bell Works in Holmdel at 101 Crawford Corner Road.

