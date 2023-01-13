A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same.

The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer than initially announced.

On Thursday, it was announced that the location would be leaving its longtime Route 22 address, while staying along the highway in Union Township.

“We are so excited to announce that after 30 years we will be moving! Our new store will be located in Union Plaza across from Best Buy, we look forward to seeing you there,” according to an Instagram post by the store.

The new Union store at 2401 US Highway 22 West was slated for a March opening.

Barnes & Noble closing in Paramus (2018 image via Google Maps) Barnes & Noble in Paramus (2018 image via Google Maps) loading...

Meanwhile, the Barnes and Noble Paramus store was set to close on Feb.11, after 28 years along Route 17.

A Facebook post for the Bergen County location said they were looking into other possible buildings to return to the community, as the landlord had declined to renew their lease.

A similarly longtime store location in Clark shut its doors this past summer, after 24 years along Raritan Road.

In Monmouth County late last year, the Holmdel Barnes and Noble downsized to a different storefront within the same shopping plaza along Route 35.

Since November, it has settled into the space next to Best Buy within Commons at Holmdel, as first reported by Asbury Park Press.

As of January, there were nearly 20 Barnes and Noble stores in NJ listed on the company’s website (including Holmdel and the soon-to-be-opened Union store).

Barnes & Noble stores open closing moving in NJ Cherry Hill (Google Maps) Barnes & Noble in Cherry Hill (Google Maps) loading...

South Jersey Barnes and Noble stores

The Court at Deptford II, 1553 Almonesson Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

Phone: 856-232-3123

200 West Route 70, Marlton, NJ 08053

Phone: 856-596-7058

East Gate Square - 1311 Nixon Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Phone: 856-608-1622

Towne Place at Garden State Park - 911 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Phone: 856-486-1492

NJ stores closing moving Barnes and Noble in Holmdel (Google Maps) Barnes and Noble in Holmdel (Google Maps) loading...

Central Jersey Barnes and Noble stores

44 Brick Plaza, Brick Township, NJ 08723

Phone: 732-255-6600

Somerset Shopping Center - 319 Route 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Phone: 908-526-7425

Menlo Park Mall - 55 Parsonage Road, Edison, NJ 08837

Phone: 732-548-4179

Brunswick Square Mall - 753 Rt 18 Brunswick Square Space 318, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Phone: 732-432-0100

Monmouth Mall - 180 Route 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724

Phone: 732-460-9470

3981 US Hwy 9, Freehold, NJ 07728

Phone: 732- 409-2929

Commons at Holmdel - 2130 Route 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733

Phone: 732-203-6180

Princeton Marketfair - 3535 US Highway 1 Suite 400, Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: 609-750-9010

The Hamilton Marketplace - 425 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton, NJ 08691

Phone: 609-581-2523

Barnes and Noble stores in NJ open closing Livingston (Google Maps) Barnes and Noble in Livingston (Google Maps) loading...

North Jersey Barnes and Noble stores

112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston, NJ 07039

Phone: 973-758-1310

1940 Route 10 West, Morris Plains, NJ 07950

Phone: 973-644-9482

The Shops at Riverside - 390 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Phone: 201-270-1280

Clifton Commons - 395 Route 3 East, Clifton, NJ 07014

Phone: (973) 779-5500

Caldor Plaza - 1156 Route 46 West, Woodland Park, NJ 07424

Phone: 973-812-0180

