This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same.
The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer than initially announced.
Read More: NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A plan
On Thursday, it was announced that the location would be leaving its longtime Route 22 address, while staying along the highway in Union Township.
“We are so excited to announce that after 30 years we will be moving! Our new store will be located in Union Plaza across from Best Buy, we look forward to seeing you there,” according to an Instagram post by the store.
The new Union store at 2401 US Highway 22 West was slated for a March opening.
Meanwhile, the Barnes and Noble Paramus store was set to close on Feb.11, after 28 years along Route 17.
A Facebook post for the Bergen County location said they were looking into other possible buildings to return to the community, as the landlord had declined to renew their lease.
A similarly longtime store location in Clark shut its doors this past summer, after 24 years along Raritan Road.
In Monmouth County late last year, the Holmdel Barnes and Noble downsized to a different storefront within the same shopping plaza along Route 35.
Since November, it has settled into the space next to Best Buy within Commons at Holmdel, as first reported by Asbury Park Press.
As of January, there were nearly 20 Barnes and Noble stores in NJ listed on the company’s website (including Holmdel and the soon-to-be-opened Union store).
South Jersey Barnes and Noble stores
The Court at Deptford II, 1553 Almonesson Road, Deptford, NJ 08096
Phone: 856-232-3123
200 West Route 70, Marlton, NJ 08053
Phone: 856-596-7058
East Gate Square - 1311 Nixon Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057
Phone: 856-608-1622
Towne Place at Garden State Park - 911 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Phone: 856-486-1492
Central Jersey Barnes and Noble stores
44 Brick Plaza, Brick Township, NJ 08723
Phone: 732-255-6600
Somerset Shopping Center - 319 Route 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Phone: 908-526-7425
Menlo Park Mall - 55 Parsonage Road, Edison, NJ 08837
Phone: 732-548-4179
Brunswick Square Mall - 753 Rt 18 Brunswick Square Space 318, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Phone: 732-432-0100
Monmouth Mall - 180 Route 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Phone: 732-460-9470
3981 US Hwy 9, Freehold, NJ 07728
Phone: 732- 409-2929
Commons at Holmdel - 2130 Route 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733
Phone: 732-203-6180
Princeton Marketfair - 3535 US Highway 1 Suite 400, Princeton, NJ 08540
Phone: 609-750-9010
The Hamilton Marketplace - 425 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton, NJ 08691
Phone: 609-581-2523
North Jersey Barnes and Noble stores
112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston, NJ 07039
Phone: 973-758-1310
1940 Route 10 West, Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Phone: 973-644-9482
The Shops at Riverside - 390 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Phone: 201-270-1280
Clifton Commons - 395 Route 3 East, Clifton, NJ 07014
Phone: (973) 779-5500
Caldor Plaza - 1156 Route 46 West, Woodland Park, NJ 07424
Phone: 973-812-0180
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.