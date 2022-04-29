After a quarter century, Clark, NJ loses its Barnes & Noble

Can someone tell the universe they messed with my childhood memories enough and to at least lay off my younger adulthood memories?

It was bad enough that those childhood touchstones (Terry Lou Zoo, Edison Tower Playland, Ted’s Pizza, Schatzman’s Toys, Soundarama, Bowcraft Amusement Park) were all taken away. Now they’re coming after things from my 20s and 30s.

It’s been announced that after 24 years, the Barnes & Noble in Clark, New Jersey is going away.

It’s not that the store wasn’t doing well. It’s that the owner of the location wouldn’t renew the lease. Hopefully, they’ll find a new place in or at least near Clark.

It’s funny the report says it’s been 24 years because I would have sworn it’s been there longer. I definitely used to visit this location in the '90s. I even remember buying books that we used on air here, like "lateral thinking puzzle" books and books like “The Animal In You” by Roy Feinson and “The Baby Name Survey Book” by Bruce Lansky.

They had an amazing selection even for a Barnes & Noble. The cafe area was great. For a few friends and me that cafe area was as close to a “Friends”’ Central Perk as we were going to get. Oh, and in their selection of games, I purchased some that became staples for our Friday night giveaway hours.

There are plenty of other locations in New Jersey. Nineteen others to be exact. It’s just that this one was my location, right next to my hometown of Rahway, where I visited often.

The Barnes & Noble in Clark at 1180 Raritan Road is scheduled to close for good on June 19. My birthday. Great. Thanks for that, universe. Would you like to just steal my children while you’re at it?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now