If you’re a Bruce Springsteen fan you know how difficult it is sometimes to get affordable seats for his concerts. He’s coming back to New Jersey and the area early next year and the tickets have already gone fast.

Both the performer, Bruce Springsteen, and ticket vendor Ticketmaster have taken measures to ensure that the bulk of the tickets are sold first come first served at face value.

Some tickets have been seen being offered online for as much as $5,000. For that kind of money, Bruce would have to let me stay in his mansion for a week and teach me and all of my family how to play guitar. But I digress.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin was “outraged“ by the high ticket prices and wants to hold hearings on how Ticketmaster does its business. It's a matter of supply and demand. It’s called free enterprise.

If you can’t afford something, try to save more money to afford it next time. Don’t expect the government to fix all of your concerns.

A wise man once said, “a government powerful enough to give you anything you want is also powerful enough to take away anything you have.“ It’s already taken away enough of our hard work and money and freedom. When will you figure it out?

Forget that we have the highest property tax in the nation, that rents are in the top 10 highest in the nation, and that we’ve let criminals out of jail who continue to commit crimes and terrorize law-abiding innocent citizens. None of that matters to someone like Coughlin. He wants to show everybody in New Jersey that he cares about the “working man“ just like Springsteen. It’s funny how neither of them has a real job.

Unless of course you count being an attorney in a firm that handles government contracts. At least Bruce brings some joy and entertainment to millions of people around the world. Coughlin and politicians like him bring misery to hard-working New Jersey citizens but lots of money into his law firm.

He knows how shallow and simple people are. They generally don’t think they just feel. And if they “feel“ like Coughlin is sticking up for them and getting affordable concert tickets then by golly he’s doing a great job.

People need to do two things: wake up and start thinking and not just acting on their emotions at every turn. Secondly, they need to start voting charlatans like this guy out of office ASAP. We hold hearings every two years as citizens about who we elect to represent us. It’s called elections. Make the next hearing count, people.

