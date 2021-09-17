NJ art teacher did drugs and had sex with student, cops say

FAIR LAWN — It's not a pretty picture: Instead of leading by example, authorities say this art teacher was debauching the morals of a student.

Christine Knudsen, a 45-year-old borough resident, was arrested Thursday, two days after the Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit of the state Department of Children and Family learned about the accusations that she had taken drugs with and molested a Fair Lawn High School student.

Schools Superintendent Nicholas J. Norcia said in a letter to the community that the incidents reportedly happened "several years ago" and that officials do not believe there is any "current misconduct" involving students now enrolled in the school.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Friday that Knudsen engaged in an "inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at the school."

The complaint accuses the graphic arts teacher of underage sexual activity "as well as providing and ingesting controlled dangerous substances with the student."

Prosecutors did not publicly release more information.

She is facing second-degree charges of sexual assault and child endangerment.

Knudsen was being held at the county jail and New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. You can contact him at sergio.bichao@twnsquaremedia.com

