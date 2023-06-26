NJ Applebee’s offering a sweet Indiana Jones movie deal

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theaters June 30. If a delicious meal at Applebee’s would hit the spot, we have a match made in Heaven.

It’s been announced that all Doherty-owned Applebee’s locations in the Garden State are offering a cool deal. Spend $35 up to $69.99 on one Applebee’s transaction and receive 1 Fandango movie ticket free to see the new “Indiana Jones” film.

Spend $70 or more and receive two. It’s dinner and a movie where you’re not paying for the movie. Sweet!

This is good on dine-in, ordering To Go or delivery through the Applebee’s website or mobile app. This offer is valid now through 7/19/23. You’ll need to enter your receipt info by 7/24/23. Fandango Promo code expires on 8/2/23. Limit two movie tickets per transaction and four movie tickets per person during the entire promotion.

So where are these Doherty-owned Applebee’s locations where you can “whip” up this great deal? (See what I did there?)

Brick

Bridgewater

Butler

Clark

Clifton

Edison

Garfield

Hackensack

Hackettstown

Hillsborough

Howell

Jersey City

Jersey Gardens

Kearny

Lacey

Linden

Manahawkin

Manalapan

Manchester

Middletown

Milltown

Mt. Olive

Newark

Newton

North Bergen

Ocean

Paramus

Parsippany

Phillipsburg

Piscataway

Rockaway

Tinton Falls

Totowa

Union

As always it’s still a good idea to double-check with your local Applebee’s to make sure on this deal before heading out.

Speaking of deals, Applebee’s is celebrating the whole summer of ‘23 with half of late-night appetizers. Mozzarella sticks and boneless wings are great, but leave me enough spinach and artichoke dip.

