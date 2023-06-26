NJ Applebee’s offering a sweet Indiana Jones movie deal
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theaters June 30. If a delicious meal at Applebee’s would hit the spot, we have a match made in Heaven.
It’s been announced that all Doherty-owned Applebee’s locations in the Garden State are offering a cool deal. Spend $35 up to $69.99 on one Applebee’s transaction and receive 1 Fandango movie ticket free to see the new “Indiana Jones” film.
Spend $70 or more and receive two. It’s dinner and a movie where you’re not paying for the movie. Sweet!
This is good on dine-in, ordering To Go or delivery through the Applebee’s website or mobile app. This offer is valid now through 7/19/23. You’ll need to enter your receipt info by 7/24/23. Fandango Promo code expires on 8/2/23. Limit two movie tickets per transaction and four movie tickets per person during the entire promotion.
So where are these Doherty-owned Applebee’s locations where you can “whip” up this great deal? (See what I did there?)
Brick
Bridgewater
Butler
Clark
Clifton
Edison
Garfield
Hackensack
Hackettstown
Hillsborough
Howell
Jersey City
Jersey Gardens
Kearny
Lacey
Linden
Manahawkin
Manalapan
Manchester
Middletown
Milltown
Mt. Olive
Newark
Newton
North Bergen
Ocean
Paramus
Parsippany
Phillipsburg
Piscataway
Rockaway
Tinton Falls
Totowa
Union
As always it’s still a good idea to double-check with your local Applebee’s to make sure on this deal before heading out.
Speaking of deals, Applebee’s is celebrating the whole summer of ‘23 with half of late-night appetizers. Mozzarella sticks and boneless wings are great, but leave me enough spinach and artichoke dip.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Actors Who Hated Their Own Movies
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.