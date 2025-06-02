Oh, people are pissed. And not just people named Karen who want to speak to a manager. Customers and workers alike are angry about a change made at a popular chain restaurant with 55 locations across New Jersey.

It’s Applebee’s. You know, as in Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood. But apparently the neighbors are picking up proverbial torches and pitchforks.

Changes at Applebee's

Here’s what happened.

An Applebee’s favorite had always been their all-you-can-eat deal, where once for $9.99 you could chow down on all the chicken tenders, double crunch shrimp, riblets, and fries you wanted. Well, they brought it back, but the price went up to $15.99.

That’s all it took for a tsunami of hate to break on social media. Like this thread on Reddit.

Short and sweet was this comment from Bigphungus:

“$16 for the servers to treat you like an invisible ghost.”

Applebee's feedback: Not worth waiting

Here’s one by Th4ab who not only insults the food they clearly have ordered enough times to be intimately familiar with, they truly wrote a manifesto of grievance:

“Yeah, it's a bad deal as happy hour boneless wings are $7 here as of last week. 2 orders is about all you should eat of those andin this format would be an initial order and 2 refills of 4 or 5 wings. You will wait a while for that... The riblets for this deal are the worst quality, like to the point of maliciousness. Its not worth waiting for 5 medium fried shrimp but they are ok, no real way to mess them up. If they are going to up the price they should include more like mozzarella sticks and wonton tacos. I can still only eat the same amount but it's more premium feeling.”

New Sodium Warning Rule On Chain Restaurant Menus Takes Effect In NYC Applebee's restaurants. (Getty Images) loading...

Applebee's workers have their own opinion

Reddit user Eggroll700 showed workers are just as unhappy about the deal coming back as customers are but have their own reasons:

“I work at an Applebee's and most of the time, people who get all you can eat are rude and stuck up while simultaneously being too broke to leave anything. I had a table run me back and forth 7 times and leave 0 for the tip. Why would we get excited when those are the types of people this promo draws in, when I could go to my other table that has a normal meal and will tip 20%.”

So it’s everyone. Everyone’s angry at Applebee’s. Ragin’ Loud in the Neighborhood.

Take it with a grain of salt

Except we need to keep in mind in the age of social media, “everyone” can mean 0.0001% of the population. Social media makes it seem like a few loud voices represent everyone. In reality, my guess is it’s just one more thing for bored people to bitch about. A tempest in a teapot. A bottomless teapot — perhaps, for $15.99 — for all you can drink?