NJ animal shelter needs your help to remain a no-kill facility (Opinion)

After the pandemic, animal shelters saw people returning to their very busy lives and moving out of where they happened to move during covid.

Naturally, this has resulted in a dangerous situation for animals who are being placed in shelters at an alarming rate. Overcrowded shelters are dangerous for animals and you can help. One such shelter is the Hamilton animal shelter and adoption center, which is experiencing a full-capacity situation.

According to an article on Tapinto.net, the shelter is looking for families to provide either temporary or long-term homes by fostering an animal.

There are many people who aren’t ready to make the commitment of actually permanently adopting a dog so fostering can really be a viable option for those people. And even if it’s a short amount of time, removing the animals from the social isolation they feel in shelters is helpful to them. Human interaction is said to help reduce stress levels in animals.

The shelter has had its share of problems. In 2019, according to an article on nj.com, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office humane law enforcement unit revealed that 236 cats and 93 dogs have been euthanized before they were offered for adoption or held for at least seven days, which is required by state law. At that time, its supervisors were indicted for animal cruelty and official misconduct. But since then, the shelter has cleaned up its act and now boasts a 93.8 percent live release rate.

Thankfully, it is now considered a no-kill shelter because, as the no-kill advocate group Best Friends Animal Society explains, at least 90% of the shelter's animals are not euthanized.

In New Jersey, only about half of all shelters are considered no-kill under this criteria.

"Typically, the number of pets who are suffering from irreparable medical or behavioral issues that compromise their quality of life and prevent them from being rehomed is not more than 10% of all dogs and cats entering shelters," Best Friends Animal Society says.

But the influx of new animals threatens to challenge their good standing. That’s why you can help. If you’ve ever thought about adopting or fostering an animal and/or are on the fence about it, now is the time.

Anyone interested in fostering an animal should visit the Hamilton Animal Shelter and Adoption Center's website to fill out an application.

