NJ actor Michael B. Jordan hosting ‘SNL’ for first time

You never forget your first time.

Saturday, Jan. 28 will mark the first and maybe not the last time actor Michael B. Jordan hosts "Saturday Night Live." As a guy who grew up in Newark, he should fit right in with the vibe. Rapper Lil Baby will be the musical guest and that will be his first time on the show as well.

Another first for Jordan is directing. “Creed III” coming out March 3 is his directorial debut. The trailer shows the artistic justice in continuing the “Rocky” saga.

Michael B. Jordan was born in Santa Ana, California but his family moved to New Jersey when he was too little to remember. He was raised in Newark and attended Newark Arts High School. We will forgive him for moving back to Los Angeles to pursue acting in 2006.

That pursuit has landed him roles in “The Sopranos,” “All My Children,” “The Wire,” “Friday Night Lights.” (But in real life he played basketball in high school not football.)

And what a thrill it had to be for a guy who grew up devouring Marvel comic books to get to play the villain Killmonger in “Black Panther” in 2018.

He probably would have loved a part in one of the “Fast and Furious” movies. Back in his teenage years in Newark, he was part of the street racing scene on Avenue P which lies in an industrial section between the bay and the Turnpike. He talked about it in a 2018 appearance on Colbert.

Again, his hosting duties on “SNL” take place on January 28 so mark your calendar.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

