When you hear this number, it's staggering.

In New Jersey, 1 in 12 people are facing hunger.

In our very own backyard, the residents of Monmouth and Ocean counties are facing hunger: 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 5 are children.

It's time to put a stop to hunger and you can be a huge part of this.

Last year, Townsquare Media and New Jersey 101.5's sister stations — 94.3 The Point, 92.7 WOBM, 105.7 The Hawk, and Cat Country 96.7 and 104.1 — alongside you, helped raise over 55,000 meals for Fulfill of Ocean and Monmouth County.

This year, Join us for the second annual Townsquare Cares Food Drive Presented by Dr. Karolak and Wendy's.

This year, we are now setting a goal of over 100,000 meals or $35,000!

Every donation counts and to make a bigger impact this year, Dr. Karolak has pledged a match up to $25,000.

You can donate now.

You can also join us at the Freehold Raceway Mall from Dec. 5-9.

We will be taking food donations and have information if you would like to give monetary donations.