🔴 Group accused of selling drugs in residential neighborhood

🔴 Authorities linked at least five shootings to the enterprise

🔴 "Double ii" gang was formed in New Jersey in 1993

NEWARK — More than two dozen men and women are charged in a massive conspiracy to take over a city neighborhood through violence and intimidation so they could sell heroin, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced 194 charges against the suspects, who are all from New Jersey except for one man from Brooklyn.

“This impressive list of charges, levied against 26 gang members who blatantly conducted an illicit drug operation aimed at destroying Newark families through violence and addiction, is both appropriate and significant," Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. said.

According to officials, the “Double ii — Queen Street Blood Gang” took control of a section of North 9th Street in Newark for their open-air drug operation.

Its members are known as "creepers."

Sisters Hadiyah Sorey and Rabiyah Sorey (NJOAG) Sisters Hadiyah Sorey and Rabiyah Sorey (NJOAG) loading...

Structure of Newark 9th Street drug market

Rabiyah "Twin" Sorey, 43, of Elizabeth, has been identified as the ringleader of the gang's Newark set.

She faces 35 criminal charges, from racketeering and leading a narcotics trafficking network to money laundering and weapons offenses.

Her sister, Hadiyah Sorey, 43, of Newark, is charged with first-degree racketeering and second-degree conspiracy to distribute drugs.

The investigation found the gang had multiple roles, with some members filling more than one role.

Accused supervisors. From left: Robert Walton, Eugene Sparrow, Latif Holley (NJOAG) Accused supervisors. From left: Robert Walton, Eugene Sparrow, Latif Holley (NJOAG) loading...

Authorities said Rabiyah Sorey had supervisors, advisors, enforcers, and distributors working under her.

ALSO SEE: Top NJ towns spending the most on education in 2024

Below is a list of high-level individuals accused of being involved in the Double ii gang's open-air drug market, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

🔴 Robert "Fedhii" Walton, 43, of Rahway — Supervisor

🔴 Latif "LA" Holley, 32, of Newark — Supervisor

🔴 Eugene "G-Funk" Sparrow, 40, of Newark — Supervisor/Enforcer

🔴 Nicole Jones, 47, of Elizabeth — Advisor

🔴 Hadiyah Sorey, 43, of Newark — Advisor/Distributor

🔴 Amani "Netoo" Faines, 25, of Newark — Advisor/Distributor

🔴 Alkadair “Neph” Ports, 27, of Newark — Advisor/Distributor

Accused advisors. From left: Nicole Jones, Amani Faines, Alkadair Ports (NJOAG) Accused advisors. From left: Nicole Jones, Amani Faines, Alkadair Ports (NJOAG) loading...

🔴 Jaquan "Strika" Dozier, 25, of East Orange — Enforcer/Shooter

🔴 Inari "LB" Hobbs, 29, of Newark — Enforcer/Shooter

🔴 Jonathan “Youngin” Harris, 26, of Newark — Enforcer/Shooter

🔴 Amir Reynolds, 25, of Newark — Enforcer/Shooter

🔴 Jasmin "Kali" Henderson, 29, of West Orange — Enforcer/Shooter

Eight other New Jersey men and one man from Brooklyn were also charged as low-level runners, or distributors.

Gang origins in New Jersey date back to 1993

According to court documents in a separate case, the origins of the Double ii gang in New Jersey date back over 30 years.

In 1993, two members of the Queens Street Bloods Gang in Inglewood, California, went to East Orange — known to some as "Illtown." They spoke to other gang members in the city and advocated for them to align with the Bloods.

Several gangs in East Orange, such as the Gutter Rats, the Drama Lords, the Steel Click crew, and the Chain Gang, united as the Double ii gang.

They are now also known as the East Coast Bloods and are affiliated with the United Bloods Nation. Their set has spread through New Jersey and New York.

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom