WEST MILFORD — A man was stabbed with a ninja star in the area of Dunkin' on Union Valley Road, and an 18-year old has been arrested for the alleged crime, according to police.

Township resident Michael Poirier is charged with aggravated assault, and drug and weapons offenses, police said.

Officers responded to the Dunkin' location on Jan. 7 in reference to a possible stabbing. According to police, the stabbing occurred on nearby Winetka Lane, and then Poirier entered Dunkin'.

The victim, an adult male, was located at his home nearby, with a puncture wound to his abdomen.

According to an investigation into the matter, a dispute between the two parties occurred in the Pinecliff Lake Dam parking area. The dispute carried over to a nearby neighborhood, where the alleged stabbing occurred.

On a call with New Jersey 101.5 on Feb. 7, police confirmed that the weapon involved was a ninja star.

Poirier was found to be in possession of psilocybin mushrooms, police said.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)