HAMILTON (Mercer) — Building on founder Seward Johnson's challenge to boost winter and cold-weather visitorship in a park primarily known for its outdoor sights, Grounds for Sculpture will launch the second season of its "Night Forms" installation on Nov. 25.

A partnership with Klip Collective, the upcoming season will be called "Infinite Wave," and Faith McClellan, GFS director of collections and exhibitions, said it retains some elements of last season's "dreamloop" but will also offer some novel surprises.

"We have added three new installations and we've expanded the pathway, so it'll take people through even more areas of the park that hadn't been activated last year," McClellan said.

According to McClellan, Klip Collective's involvement turns existing exhibitions on the grounds into an immersive walkthrough that "activates" the property during a time of typically low attendance.

"They create an experience and a space with the viewers' experience in mind, but at the same time they want to challenge our concept of space and how we perceive the world," she said.

As part of that new and different perception, McClellan said there is an increased focus this season on interaction.

That not only includes the artwork and craftsmanship, but also the people whom visitors share their journey with in the post-COVID era.

"We're going to be including some hands-on, interactive components that visitors can actually engage with that will create a ripple effect throughout the installation," McClellan said. "I think we definitely saw that people felt that Grounds for Sculpture was a place for them to come together and meet friends and family, and have this meaningful experience."

McClellan said beverages and a central gazebo space will be offered to keep patrons as warm as can be, and to socialize, as they pass through and explore.

Tickets went on sale to the general public Thursday, and can be purchased here.

Once open, Night Forms: Infinite Wave will run Thursday through Sunday nights ending April 2, 2023.

Night Forms: Infinite Wave at Grounds for Sculpture

