As I say often, you never know what you're gonna get on any given day or shift as a police officer.

Last weekend, Newton police Sgt. Joseph D'Annibale noticed something inside the Mavis Tire center on Water Street.

He was in the area on an unrelated call but was clearly aware of everything going on around him. Realizing that what he noticed was a car on fire in one of the bays of the closed center, he quickly went into action, grabbing the fire extinguisher from his patrol car and breaking into the shop by smashing the door window to the office.

Thankfully, Sgt. D'Annibale's quick thinking and action prevented the fire from spreading beyond the burning car.

With thousands of tires and petroleum products stored at the site, a spreading fire could have been a disaster for the company and the community.

Thank you Sgt. Joseph D'Annibale for saving the day. You are an outstanding example of the best that our local police officers have to offer our communities.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

