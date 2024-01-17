Newly elected Hillside, NJ councilwoman charged with assault

🚨Salonia Saxton and her boyfriend got into an argument

HILLSIDE — A newly sworn-in Township Council member faces an assault charge after her boyfriend says she scratched and punched him.

According to a police report obtained by NJ Globe, Hillside 2nd Ward Councilwoman-elect Salonia Saxton was out to dinner and drinks with boyfriend on Jan. 4 when they got into an argument about his fidelity on the way home.

As her significant other smoked a cigarette in his vehicle after he was dropped off, Saxton returned and demanded her house key.

He later called the police after going to his mother's house and Saxton wouldn't leave, the report says.

As she was being interviewed by officers, Saxton said she needed to use the bathroom inside the house and threatened to pee on the sidewalk, according to the report. Officers took Saxton to police headquarters where she was arrested after relieving herself.

Election won by 18 votes

Saxton, a Democrat who ran in a nonpartisan election, was scheduled to be sworn into office Tuesday night.

Hillside police on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information or immediately respond to an Open Public Records Act request. The department has seven business days to provide an answer.

According to NJ Globe, Saxton previously served on the council in 2011 but lost the election in 2015. She unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2017. She returned to office after an 18-vote margin of victory in November, according to the Union County Clerk's Office.

