Super Bowl LVI wound up living up to the hype.

The underdog Cincinnati Bengals came within minutes of taking home their first championship, but the boom-or-bust Los Angeles Rams had other ideas.

The Rams wound up winning by a score of 23-20. Rams QB Matthew Stafford was serviceable for most of the game but saved his best for the game's pivotal drive. With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Stafford connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 1-yard touchdown, which served as the game winner. Once the game wrapped up, Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP.

Now that the dust has settled and the confetti has finished falling, New Jersey will be represented twice in the Rams' upcoming championship parade. One coach and one player who missed the Big Game due to an injury.

Raheem Morris, Defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Morris has been overseeing defensive plays for the Rams for one season. Prior to that, the Newark, NJ native had an extensive coaching resume, including a stint as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011, and serving as interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Raheem Morris attended high school in Irvington, then moved on to college at Hofstra on Long Island.

Jordan Fuller, Strong safety, Los Angeles Rams

Rams safety and defensive team captain Jordan Fuller was forced to miss Super Bowl LVI due to a season-ending ankle injury he suffered in the regular-season finale. Fuller was born in Newark and attended high school at Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan.

Congratulations are in order for Morris and Fuller. Thanks for making New Jersey proud on sports' biggest stage.

