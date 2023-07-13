🚨 Police are looking for 2 male suspects and a minivan

🚨 Strong arm robbery was reported in Newark in July

🚨 Woman says she was grabbed, threatened on the way to a bank

NEWARK — Police have asked for the public’s help after a woman was kidnapped from a residential street and robbed of several thousand dollars in a forced bank withdrawal.

On July 3 around 4 p.m., the woman was on the 100 block of Adams Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

Newark vehicle of interest sought (Newark police) Newark vehicle of interest sought (Newark police) loading...

Two men grabbed the victim by the arm and made her get into a blue Toyota Sienna, where they threatened her while demanding money.

The Sienna drove to a Santander Bank branch on Ferry Street, and the woman withdrew $9,000 from her bank account while one of the men waited outside to take her back to the vehicle, police said.

Newark police SUV (Newark Police) Newark police SUV (Newark Police) loading...

The victim was then let out of the minivan along the 300 block of Ferry Street, according to Fragé.

Anyone with potential information was urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips can also be made using the police division’s website.

