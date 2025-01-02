NJ police sergeant charged with killing traffic officer, officials say
NEWARK — A police sergeant is accused of killing a traffic control officer in the same police department in an early morning crash last month.
Charges against Newark police Sgt. Victor Ortiz, 34, of Hillside including aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide were announced by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.
Ortiz surrendered to authorities Thursday morning and was being held at Essex County Jail pending a court appearance, records showed.
He's accused of killing Newark Traffic Control Officer Jairo Rodriguez, 53, in a crash three weeks ago.
Crash near Prudential Center kills traffic cop
According to prosecutors, Ortiz was off-duty at the time of the crash in the early morning hours of Dec. 12.
However, Traffic Control Officer Rodriguez was working.
He was struck at Broad Street and Lafayette Street, just down the street from the Prudential Center. Rodriguez had worked at the arena before joining the Newark police in 2022, according to a statement from Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.
"Due to his consistent demeanor of kindness, warmth and sincerity, he was immediately embraced as a dear Brother in Blue,” Miranda said.
Husband, father, grandfather
A funeral service for Rodriguez was held on Dec. 19, one week after his death.
According to his obituary, Rodriguez was a father of six and a grandfather to seven children.
"He was selfless and always put others before himself. Jairo was best known for his interaction with the community, he loved to dance and blow his whistle while at his post," the obituary said.
