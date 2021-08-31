Newark, NJ man charged after 8-year-old nephew shoots self with ‘unattended’ gun

NEWARK — Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against the grandmother, aunt and uncle of an 8-year-old boy who shot himself at home on Sunday night.

Jahmeer Allen, 10, who is disabled and in a wheelchair, shot himself after finding the unattended gun belonging to his uncle, Marquis Wright, officials said.

Wright, 18, is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon; third-degree endangering the welfare of a child; third-degree transporting a manufactured firearm without a serial number; and a disorderly persons offense of allowing a minor access to a loaded firearm. He has not been taken into custody.

A 10-year-old and the victim's aunt, Jahnaya Black, 23, were in the Schuyler Avenue apartment sleeping at the time of the shooting, according to prosecutors. The boy's grandmother and legal guardian, Shaneefah Allen, 43, was not home.

Jahnaya Black (Essex County Prosecutor's Office)

Shaneefah Allen (Essex County Prosecutor's Office)

Black and Allen have been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and were arrested.

Outside the home on the sidewalk, a sign saying "rest in heaven, Jahmeer" was surrounded by candles, according to an NJ.com photo.

Stephens asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 877-TIPS-4EC or (877-847-7432).

