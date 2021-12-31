Newark, NJ man accused of Plainfield armed rape, family’s kidnapping

Police have arrested and charged one man in connection with a Plainfield woman’s harrowing rape at knifepoint in her own home, before she and her three children were taken hostage by a trio of men last month, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced Thursday.

Jafa McAllister, 33, of Newark, faces charges that include four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Plainfield police were called on Nov. 28 about a kidnapping and sexual assault on the 300 block of Liberty Street.

A woman had awoken early that morning to find three unknown males in her home, who were armed and demanding money, according to Union County prosecutors.

Over the course of several hours, McAllister and two yet unidentified intruders held the woman and her three children captive in their home, Daniel said.

During the attack, the woman was sexually assaulted at knife-point.

McAllister and the other two men then forced the family into their own car and drove them to Newark, where they were held for several hours before escaping when the men exited the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

An investigation involving State Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit led to McAllister’s arrest a month later on Tuesday morning.

He was being held in Essex County Jail as of Friday, pending a first court appearance.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Sgt. Janet Lopez at 908-347-8491, Detective Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254 or Plainfield Police Department Detective Chanel Johnson at 732-343-0718.

Union County Crime Stoppers also is offering a potential reward of up to $10,000 for tips that result in an indictment and conviction, as submitted at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online.

