Newark, NJ girl fatally shoots herself in the head

NEWARK — A teen who shot herself in the head late Friday night has died with the circumstances under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to a house on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the injured girl.

Several adults and children witnessed the shooting and accompanied the girl to University Hospital, officials said.

[SEE ALSO: Teen accidentally shoots his friend]

The identity of the girl and her family were not disclosed.

An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office.

RLS Metro Breaking News was first to report on the girl's death.

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., whose 10th Congressional District includes Newark, shared his condolences to the girl's family and said the incident "impresses on all the need to ensure firearms are kept out of children's hands."

Another youth death involving firearm

Jah-son Jones, 18, of Pemberton was charged with reckless manslaughter after accidently shooting his friend, Nasiah Carson, 19, at Carson's home in Maple Shade early Friday morning while the two were playing with a handgun, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials said that Jones, thinking the weapon was not loaded, had pointed it at his friend and pulled the trigger. Tragically, a round was still in the chamber and it was fired, striking Carson.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.