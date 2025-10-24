🐒 Viral photos of 'wild monkeys' in Newark turned out to be AI-generated fakes

🐒 It was the second false report in Newark about monkeys this week

🐒 Officials urge residents to think before sharing social media hoaxes

NEWARK — Pictures and video shared on social media led to police looking for "wild monkeys" running around an apartment complex. The images, however, were AI generated.

A caller to the Newark Department of Health on Thursday morning said they saw a picture of the monkeys running around the dumpsters at the Georgia King Village apartment complex, according to Newark police.

Police and animal control were sent to the property along Market Street,where they found no monkeys or any other animals. Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said the images were likely AI-generated and the incident is a hoax.

Police respond to the Georgia King Village apartments in Newark 10/23/25 Police respond to the Georgia King Village apartments in Newark 10/23/25 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

AI-generated hoax spreads fear on social media

Newark Animal Control responded to a similar call the day before, according to Miranda. No animals, caged or loose, were found.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Miranda told RLS Metro Breaking News people should be cautious about the social media content they post and to verify information before sharing.

