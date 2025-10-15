If you want some great pastrami with a side order of kindness, have I got a place for you.

The Take Out is a foodie website that took on the task of making the 15 best delis where you could get the finest-tasting pastrami sandwiches in the entire country. Making the list were places like Josh’s Deli in Miami Beach, Langer’s in Los Angeles, and Lardon in Chicago.

It probably goes without saying that the majority of delis on this list are in New York City, like the very famous Katz’s Delicatessen on the Lower East Side.

But one in New Jersey is so mouthwateringly good that they had to include it. Those accolades go to Hobby’s Delicatessen in Newark. They’re at 32 Branford Place.

The praise-o-meter goes off the charts on this one, with The Take Out writing:

“Hobby's Delicatessen has won so much praise that even hardcore Manhattanites may make the trek out to New Jersey for this gem. Celebrated as one of the nation's best Jewish delis, and the hot pastrami sandwich as the very best, Hobby's has been run by the same family for decades.”

Hobby’s has been passed down by the late Sam Bruner to his sons Michael and Marc, who now run the place. Brummer’s business philosophy was always to treat everyone with tremendous kindness. Even President Bill Clinton has eaten here.

The Big Sexy Sandwich

If you think too much pastrami is never possible, Hobby’s offers the Big Sexy, which is like their regular pastrami sandwich except for the fact it has an entire pound of pastrami in it.

Can anyone even finish that monster? Don’t say you weren’t warned.