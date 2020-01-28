Newark Airport terminal reopens after reported prisoner escape

NEWARK — A reported prisoner escape Tuesday at Newark Liberty International Airport temporarily closed part of Terminal C, according to media reports.

NBC 4 New York, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, said the prisoner was in the custody of Customs and Border Protection.

The Daily Voice reported that the Essex County K9 unit was part of the search.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said only that "the incident is under investigation" but did not provide other information.

The airport on it's Twitter account at 12:30 p.m. said Terminal C, Level 1, was closed to vehicular traffic but was reopened six minutes later.

Delta Airlines, Spirit Airlines and several international airlines fly out of Terminal C.

