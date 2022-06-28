Newark Airport parking rate hiked 59% – but you can avoid it

NEWARK – Travelers who park their cars at Newark Liberty International Airport will be hit with a surcharge that can approach 60%, or as much as $26 a day, starting July 15 unless they book their spots ahead of time.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the “summer peak period” surcharge will also be applied at its other two major airports in New York, JFK and LaGuardia.

The agency said demand for airport parking has increased significantly amid a major rise in summer travel and that pre-booking parking spaces for private cars will help it manage things. Travelers who don't prebook parking might not find spots.

Pre-booked parking customers will continue to pay current daily parking rates, which are $21 to $44, depending on the lot. Travelers who do not prebook at least 48 hours ahead will be charged more:

Short-term parking at Terminals A, B and C goes to $70 for 24 hours, compared with $44 if prebooked. Rates are $5.25 per half hour for the first three hours, then $10.50 per half hour up to the maximum $70 daily rate.

Daily parking in Garage P4 goes to $60 for 24 hours, compared with $38 if prebooked. Rates are $4.25 per half hour for the first three hours, then $8.50 per half hour up to the maximum $60 daily rate.

Economy parking in Lot P6 goes to $29 for 24 hours, compared with $21 if prebooked. After the first 24 hours, rates are $14.50 for each additional 12-hour increment.

Click here for the website where parking can be booked at Newark Airport.

Hourly rates for the first three hours remain unchanged for short-term “meet and greet” customers.

Rates will be reassessed at the conclusion of the summer peak travel period, the agency said in a news release.

The Port Authority encouraged travelers to consider other modes of transportation to the airport, including public transit, taxis and ride-share services.

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

