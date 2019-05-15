Newark Airport named country’s worst airport

Newark Liberty Airport has been named the country’s worst airport by AirHelp, an airline traveler rights group. They ranked airports all over the world, 132 in all, and Newark Liberty ranked 116th , the lowest of any American airport.

The airports were ranked according to on time performance (60%), service quality (20%), and food and shopping options (20%). According to Bloomberg News, one of the biggest problems with Newark Liberty is weather related delays . It is pointed out in the Bloomberg report that the airport is avoided by many travelers because of their notorious delays. Newark Liberty, which handles 42 million passengers a year, is replacing Terminal A in a $2.7 billion project.

The highest ranking US airport was Atlanta’s at 34th. American airports got generally lower scores in part because of the long lines at security checkpoints.

Lisbon, Portugal’s airport was named the worst in the world at 132nd while Doha’s airport in Qatar was deemed to be the world’s best, followed by Tokyo, Japan, and Athens, Greece. Kuwait’s airport and the airport in Eindhoven, the Netherlands were also among the world’s worst.

