Newark Airport makes list of Top 10 craziest security catches

We’ve all had it happen. Either airport security confiscates the most harmless thing or they completely miss that you accidentally left a pocketknife in your duffel bag. Once I had a small jar of peanut butter taken from me. I didn’t know when packing that peanut butter would be considered a “liquid or gel.”

Sometimes TSA gets it just right, though. To that end, here’s a list of the Top 10 craziest “catches” by TSA at our nation’s security lanes for 2024. Newark Liberty International Airport even made the list.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

10 — Asheville Regional Airport

Security found weed shoved inside Ziploc bags and hidden inside a jar of peanut butter. (I swear that wasn’t mine. Mine was peanut butter only.)

9 — Williamsburg International Airport

A knife was found hidden inside a shoe and the passenger swore he didn’t know about it.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

8 — Newark Liberty International Airport

A gun was found stuck inside a combat boot and then shoved inside a Lego box.

7 — Seattle Tacoma International Airport

A nearly 5-inch-long knife blade is hidden inside electronic equipment.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

6 — Chicago Midway International Airport

An illegal vape hidden inside a tube of toothpaste.

5 — Portland International Airport

A gun is hidden inside a teapot.

4 — Portsmouth International Airport

Someone hid meth inside their crutches.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

3 — Miami International Airport

Believe it or not, someone was caught smuggling live snakes in their pants.

2 — El Paso International Airport

TSA confiscated a replica IED (improvised explosive device). Yeah, you probably don’t want to take that on a plane.

1 — William P. Hobby Airport

A gun is hidden inside a baby stroller. “Passengers with young children and those smuggling guns who need extra time may now board.”

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Trenton Mercer Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Trenton Mercer using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from John F. Kennedy International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈