We’re well into the holiday season, which means a lot of us are going to be traveling by plane to celebrate with loved ones.

There are ways that you can "celebrate" before you get to your destination, however, and that can be by getting holly and jolly right there in the airport you’re traveling from.

Sparks *flying*

Kids, this information isn’t for you. It’s for consenting adults looking to relieve a little stress before they go out on their travels. Go watch Elf.

I’m talking about those who want to make their days merry and bright while they’re waiting for their flight.

One of the best places to do it is right here in the Garden State.

Hooking up in airports

Depending on where you do it, you may not end up on Santa’s naughty list.

A new report from BetUS Casino discovered the airports where people are most likely to get it on.

They looked at factors like in-airport hotels, Minute Suites, family bathrooms, Amex VIP lounges, and upscale restaurants, among other things.

Getting frisky at Newark Liberty International Airport

BetUS Casino determined that Newark Liberty International is the 5th most likely airport in the nation for you to -ahem- ‘fly high’ before you literally fly high.

It makes sense considering it’s one of the busiest airports in the world, working with millions of travelers every year, looking for a way to pass their layover time.

With 26 family restrooms laid out across terminals, Newark is the perfect place for those who like to include a little extracurricular activity before takeoff.

The study found that there are nearly 2.1 million searches for “Newark International Minute Suites.”

Side note: This could never be me. I get grossed out even sitting in the waiting area of an airport, let alone hooking up in one.

Last year, I saw a piece of used floss on a seat near me and I audibly gasped. That’s my crazy airport story.

The cleaning staff deserves a raise.

The airport where travelers are most likely to have a good time is Denver International Airport.

Look, I know traveling via Newark Airport or even air travel in general can be miserable but there must be a better way to deal with travel stresses.

Seriously, have you guys never heard of an overpriced Bloody Mary in an airport bar? That’s where you’ll find me.

Safe travels!

