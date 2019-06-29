Newark Airport closed — again — on Saturday for ’emergency’

NEWARK — For the second time in as many weeks, Newark Liberty International Airport has suspended all flights in and out of the hub because of an emergency.

The airport said before 9 a.m. Saturday that an incident had forced all flights to be grounded. Officials did not say what caused the emergency.

The airport says travelers should check with their carriers before going to the airport.

Last Saturday, flights were suspended for an hour followed by an afternoon of delays after an airplane blew two tires and skidded off a runway. Several people suffered minor injuries.

Newark is one of the busiest airports in the country. This year it was ranked as the worst by an airline travelers group.

