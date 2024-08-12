NEW YORK — Another era has been set to end, as WCBS 880 AM news radio will halt its programming in two weeks, nearly six decades after its first broadcast.

Parent company Audacy is a Philadelphia-based owner of more than 230 radio stations in the U.S.

Its brands include WCBS, WFAN and WINS in New York and SportsRadio 94WIP and KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia.

The company changed its name from Entercom in 2017, after a merger with CBS Radio.

Audacy stock was at 9.1 cents as the announcement was made on Monday.

Under a new deal, the 880 AM signal was being leased to ESPN New York, owned by Good Karma Brands since last summer, SportsBusinessJournal reported.

Good Karma Brands, a media and marketing company, was founded in 1997 by Craig Karmazin.

A three-year leasing deal would go into effect on Aug. 26, the New York Times reported.

The announcement means 1010 WINS, also owned by Audacy, would remain the last all-news radio station standing in New York.

WINS has been simulcast on 92.3 FM in NY since October 2023.

For New Jersey and New York residents, 880 AM has been an option alongside 1010 WINS.

Following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, both news stations provided real-time information out of Manhattan.

As for baseball fans, Mets games will still be broadcast on 880 AM.

Yankees games are being carried on WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM.

