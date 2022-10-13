New York acting like the infamous NYC mafia crime families (Opinion)

The famous "Five Families" of the mafia may be all but gone thanks to law enforcement and their crackdown on the crime syndicates' brutal extortion rackets.

They've been replaced by the states of the City and State of New York.

Each state wants to fleece the commuters and motorists who drive into Manhattan.

The feud between New York and New Jersey stems from a proposed bill in the NJ Legislature that would prevent New Jersey from sharing NJ motorist data with New York when it comes to their red-light camera violations.

We got rid of the red-light cameras in New Jersey a few years ago and our state doesn't feel our motorists should be subject to those money-making scams in other states.

Pennsylvania is also one of those states New Jersey would not be sharing the data with as well.

However, New York is looking to make up for that lost revenue by charging commuters an additional $50 for entering New York City.

That would be in addition to the "congestion pricing" that would be charged to drive below 60th Street in Manhattan.

New York is calling it a "$50 non-cooperation fee".

So if we don't cooperate with giving them our drivers' info, they'll just squeeze it out of them in this way.

New Jerseyans are used to our state acting like the mob with all of the fees and high taxes we've already come to endure.

When another state's "crime family" greedy state governments like our neighbors New York and Pennsylvania come after us, thank God someone in our Legislature is saying enough is enough.

Both parties are pushing back in the persons of Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer and Republican state Sen. Declan O'Scanlon.

This will be a governmental tug-of-war worth watching.

