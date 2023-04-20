New winery coming to South Jersey

There has been a buzz for the last year that a new winery is about to open in Voorhees on the site of the former Stafford Farm.

For years, people in the area can remember seeing horses train and run the oval track that was visible to traffic on White Horse and Evesham Roads.

This will be the home of Saddlehill Winery. It will be a combination vineyard winery and flower garden, with a tasting room and food to pair with their wines.

The property has a long history of agriculture, dating back to 1792 when George Washington granted this property to his personal guard, Lt. John Stafford. The family maintained the farm for over 225 years and in 2003 received $20 million from the land trust of New Jersey to preserve the property as farmland forever.

The family had always farmed the land or used it for raising and training horses. In 2005, the Stafford Family sold the property and the new owner used only a very small portion for farming.

The property was then sold in 2021 to Amy and Bill Green, who both grew up in the area and have fond memories of the property.

They have assembled a great team of agricultural professionals and experts to create what they hope will be one of the most impressive wineries in the state. There are some impressive wineries in South Jersey already, so it's a big task.

There is currently nothing in the near vicinity to offer any direct competition. They plan to harvest some of their crop in the fall of 2023 with bottling and tasting to follow. I'll be there!

Another great South Jersey winery If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

