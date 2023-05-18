New Vax Rules for kids? – NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Could new mandatory vaccine rules for kids be coming in NJ?

Some NJ lawmakers are voicing concerns about an upcoming change in Health Department rules that could take place without any input from parents

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Cat rape case prompts NJ officials to consider tougher penalties

Perhaps New Jersey's animal cruelty laws don't account for the most extreme instances of evil.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ A new law could stop NJ thieves from targeting your vehicle

A measure is signed by the governor that limits how catalytic converters can be sold to scrap yards in New Jersey

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Top 27 wild reasons NJ cops got fired or suspended last year

The 2022 Major Discipline report for New Jersey policing includes jaw-dropping blunders and crimes that officers were involved in last year.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Another Stranded Dolphin

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is reporting a stranded bottlenose dolphin calf, in Cape May Courthouse. It is the 30th stranded dolphin since December on a New Jersey beach.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.