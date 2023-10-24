New TV series is shooting in Monmouth County

Two local filmmakers will be bringing the Garden State to the small screen with a new series called “Scrawl.”

According to Daily Voice, Doug Bollinger and Keith Collins are producing the series and will also star in it.

Also in the cast is Sarah Osman. I know these people are local because Bollinger was my daughter’s acting teacher at the Performing Arts Academy of Ocean County, and Osman, who also went to PAA.

The series follows a struggling writer who’s grappling with mental health issues; according to the show’s Facebook page,

Paul desperately wants to write scary stories. How far will he go to feed that desire? Fear can be inspiring...Not a lot of details have been released about the show, but we know that Paul is struggling when a mysterious figure offers him the chance to make his dreams come true, but at what cost?

The IMDB synopsis says:

In order to grasp his dreams, a struggling writer must make a deal that releases his nightmares.

Local musicians are also being used for Scrawl; alongside Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Garden State music legends DJ Unique and DJ Funsize will be providing original music for the production.

One of the locations that will be used in the series is a restaurant in Belmar, Simply Southern, owned by former New York Giant Rasheed Simmons and his mom, Rita.

Another actor in the production is Gervase Peterson, of Survivor fame. No release date has been announced but their Facebook page says “Coming in 2024.”

