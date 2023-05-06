New study shows that New Jersey loves its fast food — here are the results

Fast food has become an increased option of dining here in New Jersey with busy people not having time to cook, the increased number of people out and about and the increased options that are available at fast food restaurants.

McDonald’s is the king of fast food — sorry, Burger King — on a national survey conducted by price-tracking website. PriceListo reveals the most searched-for fast-food restaurants, based on regional average monthly search volume over the last 12 months, and considering the highest earning fast-food restaurants across America.

The study sounds a little complicated but it shows what fast-food restaurants are the most popular and frequented by residents of each state. Before we get into what fast food places topped the charts here in New Jersey, it’s interesting to see the overall national popularity of your well-known go-to places.

McDonald's Monthly Sales Rise 4.9 Percent Spencer Platt loading...

Not a big surprise but Mcdonald's with over 13,500 restaurants is the most searched and frequented fast food restaurant in 22 states. There were 14,879,233 searches for McDonald’s across the country, that’s big! People love to take a trip to the Golden Arches.

Surprisingly Domino’s is the second most searched fast food restaurant coming in at number one in Louisiana and Vermont. Those states don’t have the opportunity to have the outstanding pizza that is available here in Jersey.

Chick-fil-A Ranks As America's Favorite Restaurant According To One Industry Survey Getty Images loading...

With over 11,000,000 searches Chick-Fil-A comes in as the third most downloaded and searched fast food restaurant. They were number one in some southern states.

Starbucks came in next and I was surprised it wasn’t Dunkin Donuts which didn’t make the top 6 list. In fairness to Starbucks, they have over 15,000 stores across the country.

Papa John’s and Pizza Hut round out the list nationally.

Here in New Jersey coming in at number one is Mcdonald's, again no surprise that we here in New Jersey love those Big Macs and McFish sandwiches.

Major Cities In The U.S. Adjust To Restrictive Coronavirus Measures Getty Images loading...

Coming in at number 2 is Starbucks. This one surprised me with the assumed popularity of Dunkin \here in the Garden State. Drive by a Starbuck and those always a line regardless of the time of day. Here in New Jersey we love our coffee and according to the study, that coffee is Starbucks.

This is the most puzzling choice of all; coming in at number 3 is Domino's. What’s up New Jersey? We have been voted many times over as the best state for pizza and it’s not because we have a lot of Domino’s locations. I guess people get into a groove and like what they like. I haven’t had a Domino's pizza since 1876 when I was stranded in the cranberry bogs of South Jersey.

Enjoy your fast food New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

