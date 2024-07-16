New study: NJ has more lottery winners than 90% of the U.S.

Who knew that there was a National Lottery Day? We never should have even doubted it since there’s a national day for everything.

But National Lottery Day is July 17. And I believe the day is important to us because the lottery plays a big part in the lives of many New Jerseyans.

If you’ve always thought about the lottery, but never knew if you even had a chance of winning, you should take a look at the states that seem to be the luckiest and the unluckiest.

Doesn’t it seem like we have a very high proportion of winners here in New Jersey? Here it is by the numbers.

If you look at state winners for Powerball and Mega Millions and then combine that with U.S. Census data this survey ranked the U.S. states across America per 1 million people.

What they came up with may prove to you that New Jersey is a pretty lucky state after all. When it comes to actually winning the lottery, we are the 10th luckiest out of all 50 states.

That makes our lottery success pretty prolific as only nine states did better than we did when it comes to lottery wins.

This is a pretty impressive statistic. Our win rate here in NJ is 4 per million. That makes our win rate 45% higher than the national average.

That means every time you buy a ticket here in New Jersey you have a significantly better chance of winning than people in the rest of the country. That makes you feel comfortable to go out and buy a ticket doesn’t it?

The survey also highlighted these statistics:

- Over the last 32 years (since both lotteries started), New Jersey has had 11 Powerball and 24 Mega Millions winners. That’s quite a track record, showing that our state consistently produces big lottery winners.

So, get ready to test your luck on July 17th, and who knows, maybe you'll be New Jersey's next big winner.

