New study: New Jersey is a top rated road trip state

🚗 A new study ranks NJ as one of the best road trip states in the nation

🚗 The Garden State gets a top road safety rating

🚗 The study finds NJ has 11.3 attractions per 100 miles

Are you ready to do some traveling in 2023?

A new report finds one of the top states in the nation for a road trip is New Jersey.

The Finn.com study ranks the Garden State as 10th best in America for road trips, factoring in the cost of hiring a vehicle, fuel, weeknight accommodations, average temperature, road fatalities per 100,000 people and number of attractions per 100 miles.

According to the report, the average daily car hire cost in New Jersey is $67, while in Arizona, the state ranked as number 1 for a road trip, the daily car hire cost is $61.

The Study finds the average cost for fuel in Jersey is $4.26 a gallon, a weeknight accommodation cost is $164, and the average temperature is 53.6 degrees.

NJ is ranked as the 5th safest state in America for roads

New Jersey gets a top 5 rating for safety, with 6.3 road fatalities per 100,000 people, and the Garden State has 11.3 attractions per 100 miles.

The top-rated state in the study for number of attractions per 100 miles is Hawaii, with 134.8.

Jersey did not get a top 10 ranking for having affordable car hire rates, accommodations or attractions or having the hottest or driest weather.

The highest-rated state for a road trip is Arizona

The overall top-rated state in the nation for a road trip is Arizona, with a score of 6.88 out of 10.

The study finds Arizona “is full of natural wonders as it’s home to seven national forests and three national parks. Arizona is also the home to the Grand Canyon too, making it ideal for a road trip getaway. Arizona also ranks first thanks to its low average rainfall, second only to its neighbor Nevada.

The second highest-rated state in the report is Texas with a score of 6.59.

The report says there’s plenty to explore in Texas, “from the piney woods of East Texas to the mountainous desert in the west and vibrant cities like Austin and San Antonio in between, Texas has something to offer for every traveler.

Illinois gets the 3rd best rating with 6.33 out of 10.

The report says “home to 300 miles of the iconic Route 66, it’s no surprise Illinois ranks in the top three. The state offers road trippers much more than vintage Americana, with the Great River Road following the western edge of the state, offering breathtaking scenery and historical landmarks.

New Jersey received an overall score of 5.8 out of 10.

