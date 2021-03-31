New restaurants to look out for in NJ

As exciting as it is that spring has arrived, there is even more for us New Jersyeans to look forward to this summer. Ever since the pandemic, many restaurant owners have had to put their dreams on pause, however, some have braved the storm and have exciting things coming. Here are a couple restaurants openings to look out for:

Azuma Noodles:

Azuma currently has two locations in Fort Lee and Englewood, and have decided to spread their wings to Hackensack. Azuma serves a wide variety of meats and ramen, making it the perfect comfort meal. If you love Japanese food you will have to check this place out.

Patis Bakery:

If you keep kosher (and even if you don’t) soon enough you will be running to Teaneck to enjoy all of the delights of Patis Bakery. After many years of success in Brooklyn and recently Lindhurst, they have decided to expand once again and are ready to cater your next family feast. From pastries to bread, ice cream, macarons, chocolate, sandwiches, coffee and more, Patis is baking up everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

True Food Kitchen:

True Food Kitchen has become a favorite by many for its menu which consists of consciously sourced ingredients and accommodating meals. At True Food, dietary restrictions are no issue as their menu has many vegan and gluten free options. After much success around the U.S., they have just opened a spot on Hackensack and are ready to serve hungry customers with a meal that is equally delicious as it is healthy.

Bitol Mexican Handcrafted Taqueria:

Mexican Handcrafted Taqueria is opening in Clifton and is expected to be a hit. The owners, who have over 20 years of restaurant experience couldn’t be more excited to share their love of authentic Mexican food to Jersey. Menu items will feature several areas of Mexico, highlighting every inch of Mexican cuisine.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.