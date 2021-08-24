New poll has knucklehead Murphy with double digit lead

Either you can't have too much faith in polls or you shouldn't have too much faith in the people of New Jersey.

The latest Monmouth University Poll shows Murphy with a double-digit lead over his opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, citing their approval of his handling of the pandemic.

We had Mr. Ciattarelli on during our show on Monday and he comes across very poised, confident and ready with plans to change the horrible direction of this state.

Speaking of horrible direction, how can people be pleased with Murphy's handling of the pandemic? Forget the untold suffering he imposed on regular citizens and small businesses with his tyrannical shutdowns. How about the numbers of COVID deaths in New Jersey?

NJ has taken over the number one spot in the entire United States in terms of COVID-related deaths per million population, at 3,012 per million, a figure 54% HIGHER than the national average of 1,949 COVID deaths per million population.

Rather than being proud of his handling of the pandemic, he should point out that New Jersey residents should be ashamed of Murphy's handling of the Corona virus pandemic in this state. So that should lead you to one conclusion or the other.

Either the poll is garbage, as most recent polls have shown to be, or the people in this state are stupid. Maybe not stupid, just scared, ignorant, misinformed, lazy and complacent.

Whether or not this is a "suppression" poll as many describe surveys like this, meant to keep the opposition from engaging, or it's a real indicator, it's not good. It's not good for the future of anyone in New Jersey except to the handout hangers on and blind partisans too dumb to know what's good for them.

Too harsh? Or too true?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.