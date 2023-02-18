New plans for one-time Atlantic City, NJ swingers’ club

A building in Atlantic City that used to operate as a swingers' club is being transformed into the second location of a popular Philly restaurant.

I never went to the Role Play Lounge on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City. If we're being honest, I'd have told you it was an urban legend until now.

But, yep, it was legit. It's where couples interested in expanding their, um, horizons would go in the 2010s to hang, dance, and hopefully get down and dirty. Boy, IF THOSE WALLS COULD TALK.

That was then, and Role Play is a distant memory. The former swingers' spot, between S. Boston Ave. and S. Providence Ave. near Knife & Fork Inn, is doing a 180. In early 2023, it will reportedly become Good Dog Philadelphia's new Atlantic City restaurant.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Good Dog in Center City (near 15th and Locust) is mainly a burger and beer joint and a cool place to watch sports. But owners David Garry and Heather Gleason-Garry have other plans for their Jersey Shore location. Its menu will be centered around seafood, according to Phillymag.com.

So how do the Garry's, who've recently made A.C. their permanent home, feel about taking over such a salacious establishment? David Garry's got a good sense of humor about it, telling Phillymag.com, “The sex swings were gone by the time we took a tour of the building." He adds, “We might just cover our kids’ ears when we talk about it.”

Good Dog Atlantic City will reportedly be brought to life with the help of New Jersey developer Pat Fasano, who helped reinvigorate Asbury Park and seeks to do the same for the casino town. It's eyeing a March 2023 opening, according to Lisa Johnson Communications.

Not only will it welcome two-legged friends to delicious food and a wide beverage selection, but your four-legged friends are also reportedly invited to Good Dog's outdoor space, treated to freshly filled water bowls and fresh air for your pups!

Get our free mobile app

Good luck to David and Heather! We can't wait to see what they bring to Atlantic City.

$3 Billion Bader Field Atlantic City Project Planned Philadelphia and Atlantic City developer Bart Blatstein has announced plans to develop a multi-billion dollar mixed-use project at Atlantic City’s Bader Field.

Party On! 5 Crazy Extra Atlantic City Airbnb Rentals Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to come up something to celebrate just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City.