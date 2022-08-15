New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily.

Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear about this place from listeners. So, I finally decided to try out the latest pizzeria in the spotlight.

It’s called Basile’s, which just opened its second location in Jersey City.

Basile’s has been operating for the past 10 years in Hoboken and is consistently praised for having some of Jersey’s best pizza.

Basile’s Pizza via Google Maps Basile’s Pizza via Google Maps loading...

Not only is each pizza made with fresh sauce and cheese, but each pie involves a secret ingredient that sets Basille’s apart from the competition. If you’ve never tried a pizza crust with panko in it, this is definitely your sign.

The pizzeria is open for pick-up, ordering and dine-in making getting a slice as easy as pie.

Basille’s also partnered up with Slice delivery service back in 2015, which helped push it into the public eye.

The menu at Basille's has everything you’d want and more, including the option to create your own pizza with up to 5 toppings. And if you like a good garlic knot you must try the ones offered here.

The Jersey City location has been open for a few days now and is open basically all day. If you live in the Jersey City area you should definitely check this place out. The pizza is as fresh as it comes and it’s always nice to support a brand-new business location and make some connections.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey