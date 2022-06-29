New NJ gun laws will only affect law-abiding gun owners (Opinion)

Every time there is a high-profile shooting, a slew of new gun laws pop up in blue state legislatures like ours.

Wednesday, the full Senate and Assembly will vote on Gov. Murphy's crazy, ineffective package of new gun laws. These proposed laws and the extremely restrictive ones already in place in New Jersey only serve to punish legal gun owners.

The New Jersey Association of Rifle and Pistol Clubs is urging its members and ANY citizens who believe in the right to protect themselves to contact their legislators immediately. They released the following statement yesterday...

"Please Tell Every Lawmaker to Oppose

This Attack on the Second Amendment On Wednesday, June 29, 2022. both the full Senate and the full Assembly are scheduled to take a final vote on Gov. Murphy’s misguided gun ban package, which targets only the rights of honest gun owners instead of targeting actual gun criminals. Whatever passes both houses will go to the governor’s desk for signature. PLEASE IMMEDIATELY CLICK HERE TO CONTACT EVERY LEGISLATOR AND TELL THEM THE FOLLOWING: PLEASE OPPOSE GOV. MURPHY’S MISGUIDED GUN BAN PACKAGE, WHICH DOES NOTHING TO MAKE ANYONE SAFER, PUNISH GUN CRIMINALS, OR ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES RELATED TO GUN OWNERSHIP. INSTEAD OF ATTACKING GUN RIGHTS OF THE LAW-ABIDING, PLEASE SOLVE ACTUAL PROBLEMS RELATED TO CRIME AND MENTAL HEALTH."

You can find out exactly what's in the bills HERE and HERE.

The Supreme Court decision that came down last week concerning a citizen's right to carry in New York will also have an effect on New Jersey residents as well.

While most of the media and social media were focused on the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the New York decision could have long-awaited impacts on our ridiculous gun laws here in New Jersey.

While Murphy rushes to get more gun laws passed to bolster his profile in national Democratic politics, it may all be in vain if this Supreme Court decision has an impact here. Stay tuned.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

