New Jersey’s ‘under radar’ restaurant that you should know about

Nobody takes their great restaurants more seriously than the good people of New Jersey, and we want to try every amazing eatery the Garden State has to offer.

In addition to our great passion for food and the awesome restaurants that never let us down, New Jersey residents like to be in the know.

So, when someone combines those two things and tells us there's a really great restaurant within our state borders that we might not even know about, we're going to want to know more, and we are going to want to know it fast.

We spend a lot of time eating, and at least as much time talking about eating here in the Garden State, so good restaurants are not something that usually flies under our radar, so when it happens, we want to right that wrong as soon as possible.

The major publication, Cheapism, released a list of what they think is the best under-the-radar restaurants in every state in the nation, and if you thought New Jersey couldn't possibly have a great eatery slip under the radar, you're apparently very wrong.

So, which great restaurant in New Jersey has slipped through the cracks for many of us in the Garden State?

They think if you haven't been to a place called Taqueria Downtown in Jersey City, then a good one may be getting by you.

Foodie experts say it's a loud, crowded place, which most New Jersey residents know is a very good sign, and they say you just have to try the tacos. They are at 236 Grove St. in Jersey City.

