New Jersey’s newest interactive eating experience

New Jersey will soon welcome a new dining and entertainment concept called 1776 by David Burke.

Beginning sometime in October, New Jersey residents will be able to dine at 1776 and enjoy a game of Topgolf at the same time. The restaurant plans on having “Swing Suites,” which are just a smaller version of actual Topgolf.

As of now, there are tree Swing Suite locations across the state. This new location, located in Morristown, will have six suites available for families, birthday parties, or anyone who is interested in hitting some golf balls throughout their dinner.

In terms of the food, Chef David Burke is known for his unique menu items and creativity.

He plans on having items like Clothesline Bacon and Lobster Dumplings on this new menu. This restaurant is going to serve as a new landmark in Morristown, as no restaurant in the area has executed a concept like this.

David Burke is a highly acclaimed chef, and the quality of his food will live up to the surrounding restaurants.

The great thing about this place is that it is going to be spontaneous. You can choose to dine at 1776 with friends and if a suite is available to golf you can end dinner with a fun activity.

The restaurant will be able to seat over 200 people, and several tables plan to overlook the kitchen. This restaurant is going to be spacious, lively, and most importantly delicious. You certainly won’t want to miss the opening or a chance to be one of the first golfers in the suite.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.