New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect

All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet.

According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017.

This confirms the fact that many people prefer soda as a beverage of choice when it comes to quenching their thirst.

When it comes to soda drinking preferences, Americans tend to prefer certain brands over others.

The top three soda brands in the United States are Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Dr. Pepper.

Coca-Cola has been the most popular soda in the United States since the 1940s, while Pepsi and Dr. Pepper has grown in popularity since the 1990s.

In New Jersey, two sources state that our most popular soda is not even close to what we would consider a popular soda.

It's Monster Energy Drink!

Some Monster drinks are carbonated, and some are not. If you think that's weird in New York State, it's Faygo.

What the hell is Faygo? It also tops the list in Ohio.

In North Carolina it's root beer and Oklahoma prefers cream soda.

New Mexico prefers ginger ale. They all make sense. But Monster Energy?!?!

I guess that does kinda go with the personality of the state. You need lots of energy to keep up in New Jersey.

If I drink soda at all, it's a Coke for me. Yoohoo when I was a kid!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

