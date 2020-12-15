New Jersey’s most frequently searched sex-related term

Well, here’s a survey I’ve never seen before; it tracks how often people in different states search sex-related terms around the holidays. So, how frisky is New Jersey? Not very as it turns out.

Residents of the Garden State search those types of terms less than the national average; 4.7% to be exact. This study was published on a dating site, Click Cupid. Here’s how they compiled the findings: The list was determined by manually sifting through the most popular sex-related keywords on Ahrefs (a digital marketing tool) and pick out high-volume ones. Then, we used Google Trends to collect people’s search interest in the keywords over the Christmas period (Dec 1st to Dec 31st) of 10 years – from 2010 to 2019. The numbers correspond to 10 Christmases.

After that, data for 55 keywords over a 10-year period were calculated and compared with different criteria, the resulting numbers were scaled on a range of 0 to 100, where 100 is the maximum search interest for the time and location chosen.

The most searched “adult” term in New Jersey was “xhamster,” which I’m told is a porn website (honestly, I had never heard of it before, really!). Nationally, “Pornhub” was the most frequently searched sex-related phrase. If you look at the whole country, the most active states in porn-type searches are: Mississippi (yay! Mississippi is first on another list), Wyoming, West Virginia, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The least frisky areas are Washington, DC, Utah, Maryland, New York, and Minnesota.

Globally, Trinidad and Tobago had the biggest increase over the American national average; Ireland was second. Go figure.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.